Thingschain Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Thingschain has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Thingschain has a market cap of $73,904.62 and $11,339.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,824.69 or 1.00120485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022395 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007615 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00018145 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000757 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00058833 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

