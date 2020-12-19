ThoreCoin (THR) Achieves Market Cap of $403.26 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $403.26 million and approximately $31,692.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for about $4,652.00 or 0.19473379 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00022862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00141066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.34 or 0.00738159 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00176501 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00369086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00076436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00118872 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

