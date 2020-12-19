Time New Bank (TNB) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $161,759.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00056902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00369340 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00025939 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.