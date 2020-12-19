Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TITN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at about $2,521,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Titan Machinery by 69.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 11.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 28.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 44,223 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $1,079,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,250,288.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $19.11 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $431.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. Research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

