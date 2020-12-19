Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 654,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,919,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The company has a market cap of $110.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

