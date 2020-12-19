TOKPIE (TKP) Price Hits $0.0012

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $35,730.77 and $107.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One TOKPIE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and token.store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000059 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001705 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000183 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

