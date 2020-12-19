TOP (TOP) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, TOP has traded 2% lower against the dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and approximately $99,286.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

