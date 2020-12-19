TORC Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Price Target Raised to $3.99 at CIBC

TORC Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $3.42 to $3.99 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TORC Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TORC Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered TORC Oil & Gas to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.59.

TORC Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. TORC Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

