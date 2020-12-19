Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,356,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 210,635 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.0% in the second quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,872,000 after purchasing an additional 174,524 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,929,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,148,000 after acquiring an additional 28,595 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,726,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after buying an additional 243,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

