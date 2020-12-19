Traders Buy Large Volume of Rite Aid Put Options (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 25,654 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 882% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,612 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 27.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,572,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 337,413 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,036,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 82.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 552,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 249,165 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 116.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 289,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rite Aid by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $18.67 on Friday. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

RAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

