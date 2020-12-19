Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transcat currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. Transcat has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $253.61 million, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $284,094.16. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $82,372.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,031 shares of company stock worth $522,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 499,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 46,590 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

