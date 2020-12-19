TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMDX. BidaskClub upgraded TransMedics Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

TMDX stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.94.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth $181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 39.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 74.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

