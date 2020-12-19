Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trevena.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 186.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the third quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Trevena by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trevena by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRVN opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $356.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.73. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.68.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

