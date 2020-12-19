Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives $21.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Trillium Therapeutics stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.51. 3,419,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,784. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.04. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

