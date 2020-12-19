Tripio (TRIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.76 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Tripio has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $605,221.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tripio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00059931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.09 or 0.00408091 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00027550 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 147.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.

About Tripio

TRIO is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tripio is trip.io. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.