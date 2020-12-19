Trollcoin (TROLL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $278,284.18

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 105.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $278,284.18 and $3.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 27.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,478.57 or 1.00029666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00022970 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00018174 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000769 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00063361 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

