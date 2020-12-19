TrueChain (TRUE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.53 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. TrueChain has a market cap of $15.27 million and $3.53 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinBene, ZB.COM and HitBTC. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00057115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00379153 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00018362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00026028 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 84.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001930 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bithumb, ZB.COM, HitBTC, OKEx and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

