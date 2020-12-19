Truist Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $365.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target lifted by Truist from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.34.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $355.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.38 and its 200-day moving average is $252.89. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $357.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total value of $1,065,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,947 shares in the company, valued at $95,838,372.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,634 shares of company stock valued at $34,908,893 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

