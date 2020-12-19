Truist Financial Corp Buys 39,747 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 92.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,747 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 4.9% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 37,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 14.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 113,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXW opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $885.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.23.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

