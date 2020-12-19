Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,635 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 27.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 35.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 843,736 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 251.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,941,000 after purchasing an additional 834,277 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in Lumentum by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,114,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Lumentum by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 539,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 416,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $828,377.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,362.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $133,949.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,078.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,152 shares of company stock worth $3,742,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.02. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.43.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

