TrumpCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $495.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $69,045.24 and $495.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017758 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014329 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00012482 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034187 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

