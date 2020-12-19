Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS TRUX opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. Truxton has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Truxton alerts:

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.