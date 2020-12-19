TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.23. The stock had a trading volume of 456,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,182. TTEC has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.28.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that TTEC will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,621,685.00. Corporate insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 27.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in TTEC by 19.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

