TurtleNetwork (TN) Tops One Day Volume of $3,805.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $714,811.66 and approximately $3,805.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00134879 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00096221 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.66 or 0.00585265 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000524 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000151 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002448 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.