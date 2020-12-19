Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $330.00.

TWLO opened at $365.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of -135.70 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $369.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $6,183,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,459 shares of company stock valued at $54,113,911 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Twilio by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,614 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,733 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,012,000 after acquiring an additional 757,270 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 574.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after buying an additional 738,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 216.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,534,000 after buying an additional 682,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

