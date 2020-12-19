Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider William Banyai Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $2,653,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 495,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,697,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, William Banyai sold 2,790 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total value of $317,083.50.

Shares of TWST opened at $147.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 0.42. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $152.67.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. Analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

