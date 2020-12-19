Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 10.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:TWO opened at $6.51 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWO shares. Barclays lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

