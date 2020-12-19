Typerium Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.14 Million (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 82.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Typerium has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Typerium has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $770.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typerium token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00139641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.31 or 0.00738895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00174717 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00369475 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00074916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00118415 BTC.

Typerium Token Profile

Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,623,839,391 tokens. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Typerium Token Trading

Typerium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

