U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of U.S. Bancorp have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, it possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while meeting in one. The company's solid business model, core franchise and diverse revenue streams are likely to support its performance. Also, rising loans and deposit balance keep the bank well poised to undertake strategic initiatives. However, expenses witness a persistent increase due to the ongoing investments in technology which might hinder bottom-line expansion. Also, pressure on net interest margin due to a decline in interest rates might deter top-line expansion. Nevertheless, manageable debt level depicts lesser likelihood of default of interest and debt repayments if the economic situation worsens.”

USB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.18.

USB opened at $44.86 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $60.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

