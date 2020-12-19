U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Trading 9% Higher

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU)’s share price traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $12.84. 139,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 71,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

The company has a market cap of $44.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Gold stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.45% of U.S. Gold worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

