UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PMT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 415.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after acquiring an additional 502,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after acquiring an additional 296,100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

PMT stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.86 and a beta of 1.08. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

