UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 10,155 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 255,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $27,492,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 543.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,391,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,652,000 after buying an additional 2,020,060 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $6,707,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth about $4,250,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 382.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 693,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 549,430 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CDE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Roth Capital cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

