UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 9,323 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 2.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 6.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 10.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 8.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,976,770. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $64.41 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.80. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

