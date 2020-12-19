UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of CBIZ worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 688.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 94,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 82,593 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 845.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 61,817 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,856,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,465,000 after buying an additional 238,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.80 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. CBIZ’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $378,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $532,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,642 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,849.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,000 shares of company stock worth $2,217,277 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

