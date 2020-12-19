UBS Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) a €80.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €91.13 ($107.22).

FRA HEN3 opened at €91.16 ($107.25) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company has a fifty day moving average of €88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €86.95.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

