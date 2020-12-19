UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.60 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chindata Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $19.59 on Thursday. Chindata Group has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.79.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Chindata Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.