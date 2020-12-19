Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,284,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,942 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $12,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Under Armour by 331.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Under Armour by 2,064.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on UA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

