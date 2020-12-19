UNICORN Token (UNI) Hits Market Cap of $12,814.19

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded down 35% against the US dollar. One UNICORN Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $12,814.19 and approximately $7.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017329 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003130 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000080 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

