UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.50.

UNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total transaction of $226,312.71. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $240,687.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $873,892 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 806.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.10. 344,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,508. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.15 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

