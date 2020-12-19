Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB) versus Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Financial Survey

Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB) and Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Unique Fabricating and Isuzu Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unique Fabricating 0 0 0 0 N/A Isuzu Motors 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Unique Fabricating and Isuzu Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unique Fabricating -5.42% -10.09% -3.50% Isuzu Motors 31.43% 52.70% 28.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Unique Fabricating shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Unique Fabricating shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unique Fabricating and Isuzu Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unique Fabricating $152.49 million 0.38 -$9.07 million ($0.16) -36.63 Isuzu Motors $19.09 billion 0.39 $747.34 million N/A N/A

Isuzu Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Unique Fabricating.

Volatility & Risk

Unique Fabricating has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isuzu Motors has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Isuzu Motors beats Unique Fabricating on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive and heavy-duty truck, appliance, water heater, HVAC, aerospace, and medical markets in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

