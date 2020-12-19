United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Stock Rating Lowered by Smith Barney Citigroup

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.22.

URI stock opened at $227.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.73 and a 200-day moving average of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $249.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in United Rentals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

