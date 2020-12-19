United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,823 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,874,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,340,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,381,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,911,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after acquiring an additional 459,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1,801.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,070,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.18. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

