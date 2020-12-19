United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UUGRY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded United Utilities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC downgraded United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 6,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,304. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.42%.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

