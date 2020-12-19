Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

UBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Unity Biotechnology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.46.

UBX stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $284.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

