Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $149.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.85.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $137.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.79. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,207,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $375,966,000 after buying an additional 2,527,178 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,742,000 after buying an additional 318,995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,624,000 after buying an additional 202,325 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 967,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after buying an additional 189,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

