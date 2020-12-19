Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of ULH opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $587.37 million, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.23). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $364.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 1,471,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $28,621,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,831,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,567,131.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 640.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

