Upfiring (UFR) Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $905,951.10 and $78,868.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Upfiring token can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006259 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00056271 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001287 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00020403 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004965 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring.

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.