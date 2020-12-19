US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

US Ecology stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.19.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that US Ecology will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in US Ecology by 33.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in US Ecology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in US Ecology by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

