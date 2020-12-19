V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.26.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

VFC stock opened at $84.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -652.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.89. V.F. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 42.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,828,000 after buying an additional 2,575,045 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth $149,309,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 157.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after buying an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 13.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

