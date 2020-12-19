Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,489,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,174. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 888.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 52.0% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.